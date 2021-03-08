All-Star Game: Trail Blazers' Simons wins Slam Dunk Contest

Atlanta, March 8: Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons was crowned the 2021 NBA Slam Dunk champion on Sunday (March 7).
This year's All-Star Game Slam Dunk Contest was a lot different in more ways than one in Atlanta.
It took place at half-time of the All-Star showdown and was lacking in star power, with just three participants – Simmons, Obi Toppin (New York Knicks) and Cassius Staley (Indiana Pacers).
In a condensed format, first-time participant Simons dazzled at State Farm Arena, where he defeated New York's Toppin in the final to win the title.
SIMONS GETTING WAYYY UP.. WATCH #NBAALLSTAR ON TNT!— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2021
All 3 dunks from 2021 #ATTSlamDunk champion Anfernee Simons. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/JhSTv7DLj0
Simons' self-lob, where he attempted to kiss the rim but fell just short, was chosen by the judges via a 3-2 vote ahead of Toppin.
Toppin had opted for a between-the-legs effort from just inside the free-throw line.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.