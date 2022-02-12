American sprint star Justin Gatlin announces retirement

Gatlin, who won gold in the 100M at the 2004 Athens Olympics, confirmed his retirement in a post on Instagram titled "Dear Track" on his 40th birthday.

"Through all my ups and downs, victories and losses, I have loved you track," Gatlin wrote in the post. "You gave me tears of sadness and of joy, lessons learned that will never be forgotten.

"I'm grateful for our relationship and the many others that I've had along the way. The torch is passed but the love will never fade. On your mark, get set ... Gone!"

Gatlin's retirement had long been expected. He had attempted to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics which was rescheduled for last year, but suffered a hamstring injury at the US trials in Eugene.

He completed a 100M and 200M sprint double at the World Championships in Helsinki in 2005, and also won 100M gold at the 2017 edition in London, scoring a rare victory over Jamaican icon Usain Bolt in the process.

He was also part of the USA's gold-winning 4x100M relay team at the 2019 Doha World Championships.

But Gatlin's career was also touched by scandal, and he was twice suspended for doping offences.

His first doping suspension in 2001 arose from the use of Adderall, which contains amphetamine. Gatlin had been using the drug since childhood to treat attention deficit disorder.

The US arbitration panel that heard his case ruled he was "certainly not a doper".

A second positive test in 2006 found excessive levels of testosterone in his system.

Till now, Gatlin has never admitted to doping and continued to insist his 2006 test came from a massage therapist rubbing testosterone cream onto his legs, a contention the therapist has denied.

"Looking toward the future, I want to live a legacy that continues to inspire others," wrote Gatlin.

"Turning one year older and shifting my energies into new career endeavors, I hope to continue to inspire those who have supported me throughout my whole career," added Gatlin as curtains come down on a career tinged by doping controversies and also included an Olympic gold medal and multiple world titles.

