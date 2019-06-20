Amir Khan pondering boxing retirement

The former unified light-welterweight world champion returns to action in Jeddah against the unheralded Goyat, a first outing since losing in six rounds against WBO welterweight king Terence Crawford in New York in April.

That was the fifth defeat of a professional career showing 33 wins and clashes with a host of big names.

Khan, 32, still has designs on facing old Wild Card stablemate Manny Pacquiao and long-time domestic rival Kell Brook but has pledged to assess his performance against former MMA fighter Goyat honestly.

"Let's see how I feel in this fight. If I don't feel like myself, I'll probably just call it a day," Khan told BBC Sport.

"I want to be the one who makes that decision. I don't want to be forced to retire.

"I have achieved what I wanted to achieve in the sport, so it's now just enjoying the sport. I want to see how I feel in the fight and take it from there.

"If things didn't go the right way or I don't feel good, I know myself I would hang up the gloves right away."

Somewhat typically, considering their frustrating failure to share a ring over the past decade, Khan's pronouncement comes in the same week Brook dismissed speculation he was pondering retirement.

The Sheffield welterweight has spoken of a desire to try to succeed where his compatriot failed against pound-for-pound star Crawford, although Khan only sees that fight going one way.

"Brook and Crawford can happen," he said. "I think Crawford would win quite easily. Crawford is very skilful. He's up there with one of the best I have faced.

"I don't know what Brook is doing. When we started talks, it went quiet. I can't waste time negotiating. I want to be busy now, keep fighting and if the fight comes on the table I will take it."