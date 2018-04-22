Amir Khan makes up for lost time with 40-second Lo Greco knockout

Khan was brutally knocked out by Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in Las Vegas when he stepped up to middleweight in May 2016.

The former unified light-welterweight world champion said it was a mistake to agree to that fight and acknowledged he would be finished if he lost his comeback bout with Canadian Lo Greco.

Khan showed he is not done yet at a raucous Echo Arena, where he came out firing with the quick hands that made him such a force at the peak of his powers and Lo Greco suffered a humiliating defeat in less than a minute.

The Brit, fighting in his homeland for the first time since 2013, put the 33-year-old down after catching him with a sharp right-left combination only 13 seconds in.

He followed that up with some fierce body shots and the referee stepped in to end the fight in a flash.

Khan told Sky Sports: "I'm back with a bang. I want to become a world champion hopefully this year or next year."

