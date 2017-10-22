Amjyot Singh Gill picked by the Oklahoma City Blue in NBA G League Draft

Mumbai, October 21, 2017: Amjyot Singh Gill was selected 103rd in the fourth Round of the NBA G League Draft held in New York on October 21. The 25-year old was drafted by the Oklahoma City Blue, affiliate team of the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder.

"It's an awesome feeling to get drafted in the NBA G League! Thank you to all my supporters and well-wishers back home. I'm really looking forward to this opportunity with OKC Blue," the 6ft 9in player said.

Amjyot, who led the Indian Men's National Basketball team at the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup, has been representing India since 2010. He also represented Tokyo Excellence in the National Basketball Development League - Japan in 2015-16 season. The power forward has also been an Asian All-Star for 2015 & 2016.

Meanwhile, Indian origin player Gokul Natesan was picked by Canton Charge as 97th pick. Canton Charge is the Development team of Cleveland Cavaliers. The 6ft 5in player from Colorado School of Mines was the RMAC (Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference) Scholar-Male Athlete of the year as well as RMAC Tournament MVP in 2016-17 season.

The NBA G League will tip off the 2017-18 season on Friday, November 3. A record 26 teams will compete in the NBA G League's 17th season, including four expansion clubs owned by NBA franchises: the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario (LA Clippers), Erie BayHawks (Atlanta Hawks), Memphis Hustle (Memphis Grizzlies) and Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee Bucks). Each team will play a 50-game schedule that concludes in March 2018.