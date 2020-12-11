Olson makes hole-in-one, leads U.S. Women's Open

The American carded a four-under 67 on the Champions Golf Course Cypress Creek in Houston, where the major is taking place after being postponed from its original June date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Olson, who has two top-10 finishes at majors in her career, delivered one of two holes-in-one for the day.

She hit a spectacular shot at the par-three 16th to get to one under, with three birdies following as she finished at four under.

A Lim Kim and Moriya Jutanugarn both carded 68s on the Champions Golf Course Jackrabbit to sit in a tie for second alongside Hinako Shibuno, who played Cypress Creek.

The day's other hole-in-one belonged to Sung Yu-jin, a rare highlight as the South Korean battled to a 76 that left her in a tie for 108th.

Already struggling at six over, Sung produced her moment of magic at the fourth hole.

ACE ALERT #2 Yu Jin Sung with the second ace of the day! @uswomensopen | @GolfChannel pic.twitter.com/DitYTysI6h — LPGA (@LPGA) December 10, 2020

Higher up a congested leaderboard, Yuka Saso, Sophia Popov, Charley Hull, Gerina Piller, Patty Tavatanakit, Linnea Strom and amateur Linn Grant sit at two under.