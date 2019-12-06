Ruiz v Joshua II: AJ deals with uncomfortable Saudi Arabia questions

Saturday's fight is being staged near the Saudi capital of Riyadh in a decision which has attracted controversy.

Briton Joshua has been encouraged to take a stand but, while he acknowledged some discomfort, his immediate focus is on reclaiming his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles.

"In the future maybe I can bear a different kind of flag," he told BBC Sport.

"But at the minute it's a world championship flag. I just want to do a job."

When asked how he would respond if the bout was used to 'sportswash' any improper conduct from the host country, he added: "If that was the case, I would definitely have to say I would be bothered - but my only focus is the boxing.

"I feel like taking boxing global is what a world champion should be doing. You fight around the world."

Joshua was stunned by Ruiz, a late replacement for Jarrell Miller, at Madison Square Garden in the initial fight that saw him knocked down four times.