Joshua-Ruiz Jr will be an exciting fight, Hearn promises

By Opta
Andy Ruiz Jr. to fight Anthony Joshua?
Andy Ruiz Jr. to fight Anthony Joshua?

London, April 30: Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn has promised Andy Ruiz Jr will be an exciting opponent for the Briton, with a bout between the heavyweights expected to be announced imminently.

World heavyweight champion Joshua (22-0) was slated to meet Jarrell Miller for his United States debut on June 1 at Madison Square Garden, but the American's failed drug tests meant the fight was scrapped.

Ruiz (32-1) is expected to be confirmed as the replacement to battle for Joshua's WBA, IBF and WBO world titles.

The California-born 29-year-old fought for a heavyweight strap against Joseph Parker in December 2016 and Hearn, who described a deal for the bout as "close", is sure fans will not be disappointed.

Speaking to Fighthype.com, he said: "He will entertain you, give it his all.

"Even if it means getting sensationally knocked out, he will rather do that than not do it.

"I couldn't afford a guy who I thought may not be good enough or game enough to entertain the fans.

"I had to pick a guy in my heart who I thought will do everything to become world heavyweight champion at the Garden."

The unbeaten Joshua has been frustrated in his pursuit of a unification bout with WBC strap holder Deontay Wilder and has not been in the ring since knocking out Alexander Povetkin last September.

Full Time: FIO 0 - 1 SAS
    Read more about: boxing anthony joshua wba ibf
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 13:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 30, 2019

