Nogueira ready for retirement after Rua defeat

Nogueira suffered a split decision defeat after a hard-fought bout that closed the book on a trilogy dating back to 2005.

The Brazilian had earlier suggested he was ready to retire and reiterated that intention in his post-fight interview.

"Yeah, I think so," Nogueira responded when asked if the fight would be the last of his 19-year career.

"I fight very well, I know I can fight very well, but I think it is time for the new generation to come."

Nogueira, the twin brother of Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira, began his career in 2001 and made his UFC debut in November 2009.

He failed to win any of his three encounters with Rua but felt their final fight - scored 29-28 on two cards and 28-29 on the other - made for an honourable farewell.

"I fought very good. I tried to knock him out all the time, I had a good defence. I think it was a very close fight," he said.

"For me it's an honour to share the Octagon with 'Shogun'. He's a great champion. It's an honour to be here.

"[I'm] 44 years old so I think this is going to be my last one. I'm very grateful to share the ring with the champ."