Anupama wins inaugural U-16 World Open snooker championhip

Bengaluru, October 9: India's Anupama Ramachandran created history by winning the inaugural World Open Under-16 Snooker Championship girls title.

In an all-Indian final held at St, Petersburg Russia, Anupama beat top seed Keerthana Pandian 3-1 (73-33, 51-35, 12-64, 83-47).

#Snooker | Anupama Ramachandran is the new World Under-16 Girls Champion after defeating top-seeded Keerthana Pandian 3-1 in final. pic.twitter.com/kH9Bsr6lmU — The Bridge (@TheBridge_IN) October 9, 2017

After winning the first two frames, Anupama surrendered the third frame, but was quick to regroup as she won the fourth frame to close the contest.

Anupama was in good form right throughout the tournament hosted by Federation of Billiards Sports of Russia.

In the semifinal she beat Albina Leschuk of Belarus in straight frames (42-40, 52-39, 65-29) and in the quarters Anupama had defeated home hope Alexsandra Riabinina 49-47, 76-18, 71-27.

Much was expected from Riabinina who had competed at the 2016 IBSF World Snooker Championship in Doha, but Anupama proved too good for her.

Meanwhile, Dylan Emery of Wales won the boys title, defeating Mikhail Terekhov of Russia 4-1 (85(42)-28, 17-70, 58-55, 100(48)-15, 73-04) in a thrilling final.