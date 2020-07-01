Archers Deepika Kumari-Atanu Das tie the knot in Ranchi, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren blesses the newlyweds

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was amongst the high-profile guests to attend the reception and bless the newly-married couple.

As per reports, the guests were asked to come in different time slots with two batches of 50 each. The guests were also given masks and sanitizers on arrival.

Both Deepika and Atanu are Olympians and had planned their wedding post-Tokyo Olympics 2020. But with the Olympic games being postponed for another 12 months due to the global pandemic the couple decided to advance their wedding date.

Both Atanu and Deepika have already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. While Atanu earned a team quota along with Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav in the World Championships meet, Deepika claimed an individual spot by winning gold at the Asian Continental qualifying tournament in November last year.

Tokyo will be Deepika's third Olympic appearance while Atanu will participate in the quadrennial event for the second time.

A two-time Olympian, Deepika has won three silver medals and one bronze in World Cup Finals but has repeatedly failed to make a mark at the Olympics.

Kolkata's Das has been a regular in the men's recurve team, but has flattered to deceive in showpiece events, and returned empty-handed from the Asian Games in Indonesia.