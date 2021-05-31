Asian Boxing Championship 2021: Indian contingent winners list, final results and medal tally

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) has allocated USD 4,00,000 prize money for this Championships. The gold medallists of men's and women's categories are awarded USD 10,000 while both the silver and bronze medal winners take home USD 5,000 and 2,500 respectively.

All the boxers of the 10-member Indian women's team returned with a medal at the championships which were jointly hosted by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and UAE Boxing Federation.

Gold-medallists

Men's boxer Sanjeet Singh (91kg) won a gold medal to end India's campaign on a high. Sanjeet registered a convincing 4-1 victory against the Rio Olympic silver medallist Kazkhak boxer and three-time Asian champion Vassiliy Levit.

In the women's section, Pooja Rani (75kg) clinched her second successive gold medal in the championship after outpunching in-form Mavluda Movlonova of Uzbekistan. Pooja had won a gold medal in 2019 in the 81 kg category.

Silver-medallists

Olympic-bound boxers Amit Panghal (52kg) and Shiva Thapa (64kg) ended their campaign with silver after suffering defeats in their respective finals matches. Panghal lost to the reigning world and Olympic champion Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan 2-3. Thapa was defeated by Asian Games silver medallist Mongolia's Baatarsukh Chinzorig in a split 2-3 verdict.

Vikas Krishan (69kg) and Varinder Singh (60kg) secured bronze medals in the men's section after losing their semi-final matches.

Five-time Asian Championships gold medallist Mary Kom (51kg) settled with a silver medal. Mary Kom - London Olympics bronze-medallist - lost to the two-time world champion Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan by split 2-3.

Lalbuatsaihi (64kg) suffered a 2-3 defeat against Milana Safronova of Kazakhstan to win a silver medal in her maiden outing at the Championships.

Anupama (+81kg) also grabbed a silver medal as she lost to Lazzat Kungeibayeva of Kazakhstan 2-3 in yet another nail-biting final.

Bronze-medallists:

Simranjit Kaur (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Jaismine (57kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (54kg), Monika (48kg) and Saweety (81kg) secured bronze medals.