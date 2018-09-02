English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Asian Games 2018: Indonesia needs to keep it up to host 2032 Olympics: IOC chief Thomas Bach

Posted By: PTI
A file picture of Thomas Bach, the IOC president, with the Indian mens hockey team
A file picture of Thomas Bach, the IOC president, with the Indian men's hockey team

Jakarta, September 2: Indonesia needs to keep its momentum and not fall into a "black hole" after the Asian Games 2018 if it wants to host the 2032 Olympics, IOC chief Thomas Bach said on Sunday (September 2).

Bach said Indonesia had the right ingredients to host the world's biggest multi-sports event, following President Joko Widodo's surprise announcement of a bid. The Southeast Asian country has defied expectations to hold a mainly smooth Asian Games, which has a bumper 17,000 athletes and officials, and 40 sports.

Asian Games special page | Medals tally

"With the success of this Asian Games Indonesia has laid a very solid foundation for such a candidature," Bach, the International Olympic Committee president, said ahead of the closing ceremony. "You can see the ingredients are there, you see a young, enthusiastic nation. Passionate about sports, working with high efficiency in the organisation... so, I think it will be a very strong candidature."

"I think what is important now for Indonesia is keep the momentum of this Games," he added. "So for you now not to fall into a black hole the moment after everybody has left."

The Asian Games is by far the biggest sports event held in Indonesia. The 2011 Southeast Games in the country were marked by corruption scandals, delays and two deaths in a stadium stampede.

But Bach said he was encouraged that Indonesia's government would maintain enthusiasm after the Games, partly by encouraging more people to play sports. He added that eSports, which debuted as a demonstration sport, had a number of "obstacles to be overcome" before it can be considered for the Olympics.

eSports' lack of a unified body, the commercial interests of games manufacturers and violent or adult content were all problems, he said. "Some people still have some doubts whether it's really sport, what is being done there," said Bach. "We have to draw very clear red line saying that no game which is contrary to the Olympic values can have a place in the Olympic podium," he added.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 273, 46/3 (20.0 vs ENG 246, 271
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Sunday, September 2, 2018, 17:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 2, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue