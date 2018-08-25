English

Asian Games 2018: Pavitra enters quarterfinals in 60kg category


Jakarta, August 25: Indian boxer Pavitra (60kg) advanced to the quarterfinals of the Asian Games after out-classing Pakistan's Rukhsana Perveen in a bout that did not go beyond the opening round, here on Saturday (August 25).

Pavitra, who is a former National Games gold-medallist, was at her ferocious best in the contest, resulting in two knockdowns for Rukhsana in the first round. After that, the referee didn't take long to stop the contest in the Indian's favour. The score-sheet at that point was unanimously 10-8 in Pavitra's favour.

The 31-year-old is making her debut at the Games, having replaced former world and Asian champion L Sarita Devi in the lightweight category.

Pavitra has been an Asian Championships bronze-medallist, albeit in the 57kg category. She had claimed a gold medal in the Asian Games test event held earlier this year in the country.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 25, 2018, 16:10 [IST]
