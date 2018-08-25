English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Asian Games 2018, Squash: Dipika Pallikal Karthik settles for bronze in women's singles

Posted By:
Asian Games 2018, Squash: Dipika Pallikal Karthik settles for bronze in womens singles

Jakarta, Aug 25: Dipika Pallikal Karthik settled for a bronze in squash women's singles after losing to defending champion Nicol David of Malaysia in the semifinals at the ongoing Asian Games 2018 here on Saturday (August 25). The Indian squash star lost to the Malaysian stalwart and former world number one by 0-3 (7-11, 9-11, 6-11) in the semifinals.

Dipika had beaten Japan's Kobayashi Miskai 3-0 in the quarterfinals but she was no match to Nicol David, who came back strongly after losing the second game 9-11.

With Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal assured of a bronze, this will be India's best performance in singles competition in an Asian Games, bettering the two medals won in Incheon four years ago when Saurav secured a silver and Dipika claimed a bronze.

More to follow.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: LGN 2 - 2 RSO
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Saturday, August 25, 2018, 15:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 25, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue