Asian Games 2018, Squash: Dipika Pallikal Karthik settles for bronze in women's singles

Jakarta, Aug 25: Dipika Pallikal Karthik settled for a bronze in squash women's singles after losing to defending champion Nicol David of Malaysia in the semifinals at the ongoing Asian Games 2018 here on Saturday (August 25). The Indian squash star lost to the Malaysian stalwart and former world number one by 0-3 (7-11, 9-11, 6-11) in the semifinals.
Dipika had beaten Japan's Kobayashi Miskai 3-0 in the quarterfinals but she was no match to Nicol David, who came back strongly after losing the second game 9-11.
In a splendid performance, squash champion @DipikaPallikal bags a 🥉 medal in the Squash Women's Singles at the #AsianGames2018. WELL DONE!#KheloIndia #IndiaAtAsianGames @asiangames2018 pic.twitter.com/HVYrMw16Em— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 25, 2018
With Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal assured of a bronze, this will be India's best performance in singles competition in an Asian Games, bettering the two medals won in Incheon four years ago when Saurav secured a silver and Dipika claimed a bronze.
