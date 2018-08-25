Asian Games 2018, Squash: Dipika Pallikal Karthik settles for bronze in women's singles

Dipika had beaten Japan's Kobayashi Miskai 3-0 in the quarterfinals but she was no match to Nicol David, who came back strongly after losing the second game 9-11.

With Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal assured of a bronze, this will be India's best performance in singles competition in an Asian Games, bettering the two medals won in Incheon four years ago when Saurav secured a silver and Dipika claimed a bronze.

