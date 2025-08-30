Auqib Nabi: The Baramulla boy continues to make waves in Domestic Cricket, an India selection on the Horizon?

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Tickets: Where and How to Buy Tickets, Price Details, Step by Step Guide

MS Dhoni offered mentorship role by BCCI, but he may not take it for this ‘Gambhir’ Reason: Report

More sports Atlanta Dream Clinch Playoff Spot With Rhyne Howard's Stellar Performance Against Dallas Wings Rhyne Howard scored 24 points and recorded six blocks to lead the Atlanta Dream to a decisive 100-78 victory over the Dallas Wings, securing their playoff berth for the 11th time in franchise history. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 10:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Rhyne Howard was instrumental in the Atlanta Dream's 100-78 win over the Dallas Wings, scoring 24 points and achieving a career-high of six blocks. This victory secured Atlanta a spot in the playoffs for the 11th time in their history. The Dream last won a playoff game in 2018. Howard's performance included six successful three-pointers.

Aliyah Boston led the Indiana Fever to a narrow 76-75 win against the Los Angeles Sparks. She recorded 22 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists, along with a career-best six steals. Odyssey Sims contributed significantly with 21 points, including the final five for Indiana. Boston's crucial steal with just under two seconds remaining ensured the Fever's victory.

Allisha Gray added to Atlanta's success with 19 points, while Brionna Jones scored 16. Te-Hina Paopao contributed 14 points, and Brittney Griner added 11 off the bench. The Dream showcased teamwork with 32 assists on their 38 field goals. Maddy Siegrist led Dallas with 23 points, and rookie Paige Bueckers had a double-double with 16 points and ten assists.

The Fever's win moved them slightly ahead of Seattle in the WNBA standings, holding sixth place with five games left. Meanwhile, Los Angeles fell further behind Golden State for the final playoff spot. Azura Stevens of Los Angeles made one of two free throws to briefly give her team a lead before Sims' floater regained it for Indiana.

Injuries left Dallas short-handed with only eight players available, resulting in their seventh consecutive loss and dropping their road record to 4-15 this season. Atlanta ended the first half strongly by scoring 27 of the last 40 points, leading Dallas by nine at halftime.

The Fever capitalised on Los Angeles' errors as Rickea Jackson struggled under pressure before passing to Kelsey Plum, who lost control of the ball to Boston for Los Angeles' 22nd turnover. Kelsey Mitchell missed two free throws with less than a second remaining, preventing Los Angeles from attempting another shot before time expired.

The Atlanta Dream's playoff qualification marks another chapter in their storied history as they aim to break their postseason drought since their last victory in 2018. Meanwhile, Indiana Fever's close win keeps them competitive as they approach the season's end.