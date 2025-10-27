Austin Reaves Scores Career-High 51 Points To Propel Lakers Past Kings

BAN vs WI 1st T20I Live Streaming: Where to Watch Bangladesh vs West Indies in India, Pakistan and Other Countries?

Austin Reaves delivered an outstanding performance for the Los Angeles Lakers, scoring a career-high 51 points. His efforts led the team to a 127-120 victory over the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Despite missing key players like LeBron James and Luka Doncic, Reaves stepped up, contributing significantly with 11 rebounds and nine assists.

Reaves' remarkable achievement included becoming the 12th player in Lakers history to score 50 points in a game. He shot efficiently, going 12-for-22 from the field, 6-for-10 from beyond the arc, and an impressive 21-for-22 from the free-throw line. This performance also saw him reach his 500th career three-pointer, placing him ninth on the Lakers' all-time list.

The Lakers maintained control throughout the game despite missing several starters, including Jaxson Hayes and Gabe Vincent. Reaves scored consistently across all quarters: seven points in the first, 14 in the second, and 15 each in the third and fourth quarters. His ability to perform under pressure was crucial for the team's success.

The supporting cast played a vital role alongside Reaves. Deandre Ayton contributed with a solid performance of his own, scoring 22 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. Rui Hachimura added another dimension with his efficient shooting, tallying up to 18 points. Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia also chipped in with valuable contributions of their own.

Reaves expressed his mindset during this standout game by saying, "I wasn’t in my head thinking, 'You got to go score 50.' It was 'Do whatever you can do to help the team win.'" This attitude reflects his focus on teamwork rather than individual accolades.

Coach Redick's Perspective

Coach JJ Redick highlighted the importance of winning without their star players. "I do think for this group it's important to know that you can win a basketball game without those two guys," he said about James and Doncic. He emphasised focusing on making the current group work effectively despite missing key figures.

This victory demonstrated that even without their top stars, the Lakers could rely on other players stepping up when needed. The team's depth was evident as they managed to secure an important win against Sacramento through collective effort and determination.