English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Bajrang Punia first Indian to be ranked World No. 1

By
punia

New Delhi, November 10: Bajrang Punia, who won a silver medal in last month’s World Championships at Budapest, is ranked No. 1 in the world, according to the ranking chart released by the United World Wrestling on Saturday (November 10).

Thus, Punia who competes in Freetstyle 65 kg class became the first Indian to be ranked as the top wrestler by the world body in his class which, for the first time, introduced seeding system in world championships during the Budapest event. Punia was seeded No. 3, again a first for any Indian wrestler.

“I am happy about the ranking because it reflects India’s overall growth in wrestling. But the real celebration for me will be when I become the Olympic champion,” said the seasoned wrestler from Sonepat, who felt blessed because of the support he has gotten from all quarters, including his fans and the WFI.

The CWG and Asian Games gold medal winner, who lost in the final World Championship of the 65 kg category to Japanese Takuto Otoguro, leads the chart with 96 points to take the top perch. The Indian is way ahead of Russian Akhmed Chakaev and Takuto, who is No. 2 and Tauto, placed at No. 3.

The Russian, who lost to the Japanese in the semi-finals of the Worlds, with 66 points, has managed to push the Japanese, who has a total of 62 points, to the third spot.

Punia’s ranking is based on his international performance throughout the year which included the gold medals at Gold Coast and Jakarta in 2018.

Source: Press Release

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: VLD 0 - 0 EIB
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, November 10, 2018, 18:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 10, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue