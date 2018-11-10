Bajrang Punia first Indian to be ranked World No. 1

Thus, Punia who competes in Freetstyle 65 kg class became the first Indian to be ranked as the top wrestler by the world body in his class which, for the first time, introduced seeding system in world championships during the Budapest event. Punia was seeded No. 3, again a first for any Indian wrestler.

बेटा @BajrangPunia आपको वर्ल्ड नंबर 1 बनने पर बहुत बहुत बधाई हो। बहुत गर्व हो रहा है आप को इस ऊंचाई पर देखकर। आप इसी तरह खेलते रहो, देश का मान सम्मान बढ़ाते रहो और तिरंगा ऊंचा करते रहो, शाबाश। जय हिन्द, जय भारत। pic.twitter.com/pZeXkg7AMj — Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) November 10, 2018

“I am happy about the ranking because it reflects India’s overall growth in wrestling. But the real celebration for me will be when I become the Olympic champion,” said the seasoned wrestler from Sonepat, who felt blessed because of the support he has gotten from all quarters, including his fans and the WFI.

The CWG and Asian Games gold medal winner, who lost in the final World Championship of the 65 kg category to Japanese Takuto Otoguro, leads the chart with 96 points to take the top perch. The Indian is way ahead of Russian Akhmed Chakaev and Takuto, who is No. 2 and Tauto, placed at No. 3.

Commonwealth Gold, Asian Games Gold, World Championship Silver and now World #1 of the @wrestling charts!! Congratulations to @BajrangPunia on a stellar year. https://t.co/nz0CEdIOxZ — JSW Sports (@jswsports) November 10, 2018

The Russian, who lost to the Japanese in the semi-finals of the Worlds, with 66 points, has managed to push the Japanese, who has a total of 62 points, to the third spot.

Punia’s ranking is based on his international performance throughout the year which included the gold medals at Gold Coast and Jakarta in 2018.

