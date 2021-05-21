Beal and Westbrook combine as Wizards earn playoff date with 76ers

LA, May 21: The Washington Wizards will face Eastern Conference top seeds the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA play-offs after crushing the Indiana Pacers in the play-in tournament.
Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook combined as the Wizards eased past the Pacers 142-115 on Thursday to earn the eighth seed in the east.
Beal posted a game-high 25 points, while Westbrook added 18 points and 15 assists in a double-double display to end Indiana's season.
A triple-double from Domantas Sabonis (19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists) and Malcolm Brogdon's 24 points were not enough for the Pacers, who had won their opening play-in game against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.
After a tense first quarter, the Wizards moved clear as they carried a 14-point lead into half-time and never looked back, outscoring the Pacers 48-31 in the third period.
The Wizards will open their first-round series against the 76ers in Philadelphia on Sunday.
Washington are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2017-18, when they were beaten in the opening round by the Toronto Raptors.
