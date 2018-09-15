English

Haye warns Usyk 'you underestimate Bellew at your peril'

Tony Bellew can spring an upset on Oleksandr Usyk, says David Haye.
Manchester, September 15: David Haye has warned Oleksandr Usyk to write off Tony Bellew at his peril when the two face off at Manchester Arena.

Bellew will return to the cruiserweight division to face undisputed champion Usyk, who has a perfect 15-0 record, in November.

Usyk will go into the fight as a clear favourite, but Haye knows from experience Bellew's ability to pull off an upset having lost to his domestic rival twice in heavyweight bouts.

"Any guy over 13 stone has a chance of beating anyone," Haye told Sky Sports.

"Whoever says 'he's got no chance against Usyk' were the same people who said 'he's got no chance against David Haye, he's too big and too strong'.

"I definitely feel you underestimate Tony Bellew at your peril."

Haye, a former cruiserweight champion himself, believes Bellew - a former WBC champion in the division - will revel in being the underdog.

"A lot of people didn't give Tony Bellew a chance of beating me on both occasions, and he did," said Haye.

"That's the thing, no one gave Tony Bellew a chance of winning the cruiserweight title as well, and he did it.

"If anyone's going to be able to cause an upset from being an underdog, the guy who has consistently been that guy is the guy to do it again."

    Story first published: Saturday, September 15, 2018, 14:10 [IST]
