Ben Simmons feeling great after watching Sixers snap skid

By Sacha Pisani
Ben Simmons

New York, November 11: Ben Simmons said he feels "great" after watching the Philadelphia 76ers return to winning ways as the star guard recovers from a shoulder injury.

Simmons was courtside to see the 76ers snap a three-game losing streak by topping the Charlotte Hornets 114-106 in the NBA on Sunday (November 10).

The All-Star hurt his shoulder in a loss to the Utah Jazz and has since missed games with the Denver Nuggets and Hornets.

"I feel great," Simmons said. "Woke up on a beautiful Sunday, excited to see my team play."

While Simmons was unavailable, fellow All-Star Joel Embiid was on the court to help lead the 76ers past the Hornets in Philadelphia.

After a difficult road trip following a two-game ban for a fight with Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, Embiid posted 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds against the Hornets.

Embiid's fitness has often been questioned and 76ers head coach Brett Brown told reporters: "We're trying to get Joel in increasingly better and better and better shape.

"I thought (Charlotte's Cody) Zeller made him run a lot in the first half.

"But our pace is always something we want to look at first."

After improving to 6-3 for the season, the 76ers are back on home court when they welcome the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-5) on Tuesday.

Story first published: Monday, November 11, 2019, 10:10 [IST]
