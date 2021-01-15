Things like that happen – Simmons was unfazed by trade talk

Simmons was the subject of trade rumours as the 76ers were linked to Harden, whose move from the Houston Rockets to the Nets was confirmed on Thursday (January 14).

But, after the 76ers' 125-108 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday, the 24-year-old said it was just part of the game.

"This is a business, things like that happen," Simmons told a news conference.

"The only thing I can control is how I approach my workouts, the games and my day-to-day things.

"I'm just trying to be professional and do the right thing and help my team get wins."

Asked if he was happy to be in Philadelphia, Simmons responded: "Of course."

Simmons posted a triple-double of 10 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in the win over the Heat.

It was his 30th triple-double in the NBA. Only Oscar Robertson (75 games) and Magic Johnson (190) have managed that quicker than Simmons (228).

Philadelphia head coach Doc Rivers was delighted with Simmons' performance as the 76ers improved to 9-4.

"I thought tonight is who he has to be every night. I loved the way he played. I loved how he played under control, didn't force it, took gaps when they were there," he said.

"He was a presence on the floor for us and not just on the offensive end but on the defensive end as well and that takes us to a different level when he plays like that."