English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Bengaluru Sports Festival to be held at Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence

By
Former badminton player and President of Sports Excellence Trust, Vimal Kumar
Former badminton player and President of Sports Excellence Trust, Vimal Kumar

Bengaluru September 27: Bengaluru's first-ever 'Sports Festival', which aims to inculcate sports as a culture and make it inclusive to the lifestyle of the city - Bengaluru Sports Festival (BSF) - is taking shape under the aegis of the Sports Excellence Trust. The first edition of the sports festival will be hosted at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence on December 8-9, 2018.

This unique festival is the idea of some of Bengaluru's brightest with a love for sports. Prakash Padukone, former Indian badminton player, Rahul Dravid, former Indian cricketer, Vidya Laxman, marathoner, Reeth Abraham, renowned athlete, Nandan Kamath, Go Sports, V Ravichandar, Sports Enthusiast, and Anand Adkoli, entrepreneur, have joined hands to curate this sports extravaganza.

Vimal Kumar, President, Sports Excellence Trust, said, "We are delighted to organise the first-ever Bengaluru Sports Fest 2018. It is a widely known and accepted fact that India is a "sports-loving nation" and not yet a "sports playing nation". We haven't fully reaped the demographic dividend in sports as a nation. BSF has been envisioned to inculcate sports as a culture for every Indian family and make it inclusive to our lifestyle."

(From left): V Ravichandar, Shyamsundar Pani and Vimal Kumar unveil the logo of the Bengaluru Sports Festival President, Sports Excellence Trust
(From left): V Ravichandar, Shyamsundar Pani and Vimal Kumar unveil the logo of the Bengaluru Sports Festival President, Sports Excellence Trust

Shyamsundar Pani, Director, Bengaluru Sports Festival, said, "Today, there isn't any platform where parents and their children can enjoy sports end-to-end in one single venue. Moreover, with people fraught with time overruns, hectic work schedules, and unforeseen delays, work-life balance has become a figment of imagination! In the process, "All work, No play", has become the norm for all. BSF aims to develop, cultivate and nurture sports culture in India with the end objective of ensuring that sports become a part of our routine."

The sports event aims to celebrate sports culture for the city by encouraging residents to take part in several sports, interactive, health and fitness initiatives. It is open for all age groups and will witness the participation of over 20,000 sports enthusiasts. Nearly 100 sports personalities and city celebrities are expected to join the festival.

A Corporate Sports Challenge is also part of the festival with the finals taking place on December 8-9. "The idea is to conduct a Corporate Sports tournament with 32 teams (Olympics format, points, medals etc for a Corporate trophy) across 10 sports at CSE. A corporate sports winner will be crowned eventually," Shyamsundar Pani added.

The two-day carnival will host workshops emphasising the growing impact of sports in one's life, the benefits of sports in our society and how people are coming forward to pursue sports as a career choice. Highlighting the importance of proper exercise and maintaining a good diet, the carnival will also have food and nutrition workshop by fitness experts. The workshop will also aim on the peer engagement programs, where the participants will interact with people from different backgrounds / interests.

In addition to exposure to professional sports, there will be interesting interactive sessions with leading sports personalities, brainstorming on topics related to various sports disciplines, a friendly cricket match, food courts with nutritious yet diet-conscious menu, sports counselling and psychology related discussions, chalets for latest sports goods manufacturers and suppliers, various sports academies and fun games involving celebrities.

Source: Press Release

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Thursday, September 27, 2018, 17:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 27, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue