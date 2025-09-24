More sports Prime Volleyball League: Bengaluru Torpedoes Coach David Lee Discusses Team's Ambitions Ahead Of Season 4 David Lee, coach of the Bengaluru Torpedoes, outlines the team's goals and preparations for Season 4 of the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League, highlighting player progress and league growth. By Mykhel Team Updated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 16:11 [IST]

-MyKhel Team

David Lee, a two-time Olympic medallist from the USA, is now coaching the Bengaluru Torpedoes in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League. Having previously led the team to a runner-up finish in Season 2, Lee is determined to secure the championship this year. His experience and leadership are seen as crucial assets for the team's success.

The Bengaluru Torpedoes have been engaged in an extended pre-season camp, now entering their third week of training. Coach Lee is pleased with the team's progress and believes they are close to reaching his desired setup. He stated, "I think the team is almost where I want us to be. We're still dealing with a few small systems that are a little bit tricky, I think, for the new guys to understand. But I think we're in a great spot."

Lee has clear ambitions for his team this season. He expressed confidence in their potential by saying, "Our goal for sure, 100%, is to win. And that's every single year." The coach acknowledges past shortcomings but believes this year's squad is stronger than before.

The league's dynamic nature presents challenges with frequent changes among both foreign and Indian players. Despite this, Lee sees Bengaluru Torpedoes as a top contender on paper. He remarked, "It's always such a different league...the Bengaluru Torpedoes, on paper, is a top three team for sure."

Under Lee's guidance, players like Sethu and Mujeeb have shown significant improvement. Sethu has been recognised as the best server for two consecutive seasons, while Mujeeb has gained valuable experience from national camps. Lee also sees potential in young talents joining the league this season.

The RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League continues to expand each year, offering Indian players exposure to international coaching and competition. Lee commented on its growth: "I think it's a huge positive for the sport...I just keep seeing the league getting better and better with every season."

This week, Bengaluru Torpedoes will play two friendly matches to assess their readiness further. Lee anticipates these games will provide valuable insights into their current form and areas needing improvement.

The team's commitment to excellence remains unwavering as they prepare for Season 4 of the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia. With David Lee at the helm, they aim to leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of victory.