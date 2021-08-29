Bhavina Patel wants to meet Tendulkar and show her silver medal

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Bhavina Patel wins historic silver medal in table tennis

"Bhavina wants to meet Tendulkar and show the medal to him. He is her idol. We are trying to contact him and fix a meeting once we return to India," husband Nikul Patel said.

Bhavina became only the second India woman to win a medal the Para Olympic Games. She lost her final to world number one Chinese rival Ying Zhou, who won her third Paralympics gold.