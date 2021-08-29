English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bhavina Patel wants to meet Tendulkar and show her silver medal

By Pti

New Delhi, Aug 29: Winning a medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games was a dream come true for Bhavina Patel and now the paddler wants to realise another dream -- meeting her childhood idol Sachin Tendulkar and show her silver medal to the iconic cricketer.

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Bhavina Patel wins historic silver medal in table tennisTokyo Paralympics 2020: Bhavina Patel wins historic silver medal in table tennis

"Bhavina wants to meet Tendulkar and show the medal to him. He is her idol. We are trying to contact him and fix a meeting once we return to India," husband Nikul Patel said.

Bhavina became only the second India woman to win a medal the Para Olympic Games. She lost her final to world number one Chinese rival Ying Zhou, who won her third Paralympics gold.

Comments

MORE PARALYMPICS NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, August 29, 2021, 20:11 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 29, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments