English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Big Bout Indian Boxing League: NE Rhinos register hard-fought win to move ahead of Bullets in semifinal race

By Pti
NE Rhinos skipper Nikhat Zareen celebrates her victory (Image Courtesy: Twitter)
NE Rhinos skipper Nikhat Zareen celebrates her victory (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

New Delhi, December 15: Riding on determined efforts by skipper Nikhat Zareen and Mandeep Jangra, NE Rhinos registered a hard-fought 4-3 win over Bombay Bullets in their penultimate match in the Big Bout Indian Boxing League in New Delhi on Saturday (December 14).

Teenaged debutant Ambeshori Devi (youth women's 57kg) and Argentina's Francisco Veron (75kg) earned crucial points for NE Rhinos. The two teams were tied at fourth place with 11 points each at the start of the tie on Saturday.

The women's 51kg battle between the captains Nikhat Zareen (NE Rhinos) and Olympic bronze medallist Ingrit Lorena Valencia and the 69kg bout between Mandeep Jangra (NE Rhinos) and Naveen Bora (Bombay Bullets), who both had won each of their three bouts so far, brought the fans to the edge of their seats.

Nikhat Zareen, who rested during NE Rhinos' narrow win against Odisha Warriors, earned a unanimous points verdict against the Spaniard who looked jaded when fighting her fourth successive bout and went down for her second loss. The Indian star cast her nervousness aside and found a rhythm with her quick combinations to score a big win.

Mandeep Jangra had to stay focussed against the unconventional no-guard and teasing approach that 20-year-old Naveen Boora brought to the ring. The seasoned boxer, now on a comeback trail, took some time to find a method to beat Boora.

He used dodges and effective jabs to gain an edge over the younger boxer in a split 3-2 verdict.

Earlier, national junior champion Ambeshori Devi made a winning debut for NE Rhinos with a come-from-behind victory over Priya Kushwaha in the youth women's 57kg bout.

The 16-year-old Manipuri, who learnt her ropes at the Sarita Devi Academy, overcame a sluggish start to turn the bout on its head with her calm approach.

The NE Rhinos' fourth win came from the Argentine Francisco Veron who carried too many guns for southpaw Prayag Chauhan after the Bullets boxer seemed to be level pegging in the first round.

Like Nikhat (three wins) and Mandeep Jangra (four), Francisco Veron has shown himself up as a reliable fighter for the NE Rhinos with his third win in as many starts.

Bombay Bullets' Cuban-born Spanish star Emmanuel Reyas gave Ergashev Timur no chance at all in the 91kg bout, Kavinder Singh Bisht put the Bullets ahead 2-1 with a 4-1 verdict over the energetic debutant Sehran Sandhu, while Ananta Chopade pulled a point back in the final bout with a win over rookie Govind Kumar Sahini.

Bombay Bullets skipper Ingrit Lorena Valencia won the toss and had no hesitation in blocking the women's 60k bout. Their Spanish import Melissa Neomi Gonzalez had lost all three bouts so far and would have been up against the recently-crowned 64kg national champion Pwilao Basumatary.

The Bullets made no changes to their line-up, unlike NE Rhinos who decided to rope in Govind Kumar Sahini, Sehran Sandhu and Ambeshari Devi. Interestingly, the Bullets have preferred the same line-up in each of their four matches while the NE Rhinos have used a total of 16 boxers in their four matches.

In their final league matches, the Bombay Bullets will face Odisha Warriors (11 points) while NE Rhinos have the tougher Punjab Panthers (15 points) to deal with.

In the other matches, table toppers Gujarat Giants (17 points) will take on the Bengaluru Brawlers (10 points). The top four sides will move into the semifinals.

More BOXING News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
AUS 416, 217/9 (69.1) vs NZL 166
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, December 15, 2019, 12:14 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 15, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue