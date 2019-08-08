English
Lambrecht would have needed 'miracle' to survive Tour of Poland crash

By Opta
Bjorg Lambrecht tragically lost his life on August 5
Brussels, Auguts 8: Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht died due to a major liver laceration which caused a massive internal haemorrhage leading to a cardiac arrest following his Tour of Poland crash.

Lambrecht tragically lost his life aged only 22 as a result of an accident on stage three of the race on Monday (August 5).

Lotto-Soudal team doctor Maarten Meirhaeghe revealed there was no chance Lambrecht could have survived due to the extent of the injuries he suffered.

Meirhaeghe said on the team's website: "Bjorg died from a big liver laceration which caused a massive internal haemorrhage.

"As a consequence, Bjorg suffered a cardiac arrest. Bjorg had the biggest stroke of bad luck that was possible by the way he crashed.

"With such internal haemorrhages, a miracle is needed, a miracle which he wasn't given… The place and the time did not influence the consequences.

"Even if such trauma would have happened inside a hospital, chances of a bad outcome are real."

Read more about: cycling belgium
Story first published: Thursday, August 8, 2019, 14:20 [IST]
