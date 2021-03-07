Blachowicz nominates Teixeira as next opponent after UFC 259 win

Light heavyweight champion Blachowicz won by unanimous decision to defend his title and hand Nigeria-born New Zealand-based Adesanya the first defeat of his mixed martial arts career.

Blachowicz, who won 49-46, 49-45, 49-45, is now eyeing his next bout and identified Teixeira, who was a backup for Sunday's event, as his preferred opponent.

Teixeira, 41, has a 32-7 mixed martial arts record and last beat Thiago Santos by submission in November.

"I think he deserves that, and I would like to fight against Glover next because he deserves [it]," Blachowicz said.

"He is not so young, so he doesn't have time and I want to fight against him when he's in good shape, not later.

"But we have to wait a little bit because right now I want to rest, spend some time with my family, so if he wants to wait, he will be next."

Blachowicz got the better of Adesanya in the fourth and fifth rounds after a tight and cagey start.

"I thought he would be a little bit faster," Blachowicz said. "But he hit harder than I thought."

Adesanya vowed to return after his streak of nine wins came to an end with his maiden UFC defeat.

"It didn't go exactly the way I wanted it to go, but dare to be great," he said.

"The critics are the ones on the sidelines, I'm the one putting it on the line."