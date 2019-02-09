English

Black Hawks Hyderabad look for a win as they face Calicut Heroes in Pro Volleyball League

By
Calicut Heroes
Calicut Heroes face Black Hawks Challenge

Kochi, February 9: Calicut Heroes, who have been in terrific form with one of the best attacks of RuPay Pro Volleyball League will be facing Black Hawks Hyderabad on Sunday (February 10) at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kochi.

Calicut won their first match against Chennai Spartans 4-1 and overcame the challenge from U Mumba Volley 3-2. Skipper Jerome Vinith and Ajith Lal C have so far led the Calicut attack with 19 and 29 spike points from two matches respectively.

Ahead of the match, Paul Lotman from Calicut Heroes said, "It has been a great experience so far and we are enjoying each game. I believe we still have more potential as some of the key players in our team are yet to fire. We are really confident that we can make it to the knockouts."

The league, which is an initiative of Baseline Ventures and Volleyball Federation of India, began on February 2.

Hyderabad on the other hand are placed fourth in the table and have lost two matches back-to-back. The match against Calicut will be make or break for them as a loss could really dampen their hopes of reaching knockouts. There have been some positives with respect to the form of the youngsters like Ashwal Rai and Rohit Kumar who have come of age during the league.

Ashwal Rai, from Black Hawks Hyderabad felt that even though they have lost the last two matches they aren't out of the competition. "We have showed a good spirit on the court. In the last match against Kochi there were a few close points which could have gone either way but they went unfortunately against us. As far as Calicut is concerned, they are one of the best teams in the league and we will have to give it our all if we have to win the match."

(Source: Pro Volley Media)

Match details

Calicut Heroes vs Black Hawks Hyderabad

7pm at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium

Live on SONY SIX/SONY TEN 3

Live streaming on SONY LIV

    Story first published: Saturday, February 9, 2019, 15:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 9, 2019

