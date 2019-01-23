Boxer Vijender Singh interacts with underprivileged children at PokerBaazi welfare event

As part of the event, a batch of 80 to 100 underprivileged school students got an opportunity to interact with the Olympic bronze medalist. Vijender met the students with great affection and talked about his inspirational journey starting from the initial years of struggle, what motivated him to take up boxing as a career and how he unlocked great opportunities to become a champion.

Talking about the event, Vijender Singh said, "Children are the future of our nation. I poured my heart out to the young minds, I hope my story taught them a thing or two about grit and determination. I'm sure that these students will make the country proud with their own individual contributions to various fields and professions they eventually choose."

Commenting about the event, Navkiran Singh, Founder & CEO of PokerBaazi said, "We are extremely delighted to have Vijender Singh, an inspiring personality as the brand ambassador of PokerBaazi. Just like boxing, he is the perfect choice to be associated with a fantasy sport Poker."

PokerBaazi has actively participated in numerous social initiatives such as Kerala flood relief, Clean Yamuna campaign and sustainable food development systems for underprivileged kids in the past.

Source: Media Release