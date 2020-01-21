Boxing: Indian female pugilists clinch six medals at Nation's Cup in Serbia

Competing in the 48kg light fly category, Monika put up a tough fight before going down 1-4 against Russia's Luliia Chumgalakova in the gold medal match. India Open gold-medallist Bhagyabati Kachari also faced a similar fate in the 75kg as she lost by a split verdict against her Moroccan opponent.

The other two Indian pugilists who were in contention for the gold, Cologne World Cup gold medallist Meena and Ritu lost their respective finals against Italy and China with a unanimous verdict.

Earlier Pavitra (60kg) lost to Italy's Rebecca Nicoli in a split verdict while Basumatary Pwilao (64kg) lost to Croatia's Sara Kos to settle for bronze medals at the championships.