Boxing mom Lajwanti defies odds to re-enter ring, wins silver

A prolific boxer during her school and college days, Thamarasseri native Lajwanti had won several laurels at the state and national-level competitions.

Despite being selected to the national camps, a spate of injuries and severe financial constraints at home busted Lajwanti's dreams.

However, the fighter in her came to the fore once again as Lajwanti, who is now, mother of three, made a spectacular comeback to the sport she loves so much as a fitness trainer at the age of 30.

Lajwant returned to the boxing ring as well and made it memorable by winning the silver medal in the state-level boxing championships held last week in Thiruvananthapuram, as reported by daily Mathrubhumi.

Though Lajwanti is not eligible for a job under sports quotas, with the help of her husband Arun, she hopes to give something back to the sport at least in the form of a coach, possibly the first-of-its-kind from the state.

Though in no ways they can be compared, Lajwanti can look forward to 'Boxing Mom' Mary Kom for inspiration as the six-time world champion is set to compete at the Olympics this year.