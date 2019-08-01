Boxing: Pooja Rani, Lovlina enter semis to confirm medals at Umakhanov Memorial International

Along with them, India Open gold medallist Neeraj (57kg) and 2018 World Youth Boxing Championships bronze medallist Jony (60kg) were the others who made it to the semi-finals.

The 2019 Strandja Cup bronze medallist Lovlina was in top form in her quarter-final bout with Russia's Anastasiya Sigaeva whom she outpunched 5-0. She will next take on Belarusian Alina Veber for a place in the final.

Pooja Rani rebounded from a shock loss at the India Open in May with a fine performance to enter the medal bracket. With a 4-1 victory over Russia's Laura Mamedkulova that showed her grit and determination amply, the experienced boxer marched into the last-four.

Fresh from winning the gold at the India Open, Neeraj oozed confidence with her flurry of punches to record a 4-1 win over Russian Sayana Sagataeva.

A highly talented youth boxer, Jony showed incredible maturity as she delivered a 5-0 blow on Belarusian Anastasiya Obushenkova.

Pinki Rani (51kg) was the only one of the Indian women boxers who wasn't successful in her attempt to make it to the semis. The 2018 India Open champion suffered a bruising 0-5 loss to Belarus' experienced boxer, Yuliya Apanasovich.

Among the men, Ashish Insha (52kg) beat Azerbaijan's Salman Alizade 4-1 to enter the quarter-finals. He joined 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Gaurav Solanki (56kg), GeeBee Boxing silver medallist Govind Sahani (49kg) and 2018 India Open gold medallist Sanjeet (91kg), all of whom are in the last-eight stage of their respective weight categories at this tournament.

6 Indian men and 5 Indian women have participated at the 21st edition of this tournament that will see tough competition till August 4 from 220 boxers hailing from 21 countries. This event will give the Indian boxers a good opportunity to hone their skills and test themselves as they approach the World Championships later in the year.

