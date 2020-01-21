Brown brands Simmons 'ridiculously dominant' after brilliant display for 76ers

New York, January 21: Brett Brown heaped praise on Ben Simmons after the Philadelphia 76ers star's "incredible" triple-double display against the Brooklyn Nets.
Simmons posted 34 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists in the 117-111 win at Barclays Center on Monday (January 20).
The performance continued a fine run of form that has come at the right time for the 76ers, who remain without Joel Embiid after the All-Star center underwent surgery on his injured left hand on Friday (January 17).
"Ben was ridiculously dominant tonight," 76ers coach Brown told reporters after beating Brooklyn.
"He played some four, I played him at five, he had the ball. He was just multi-skilled, used all over the place in multiple positions. Ball handler, screen setter, post target, he was on the five man defensively.
"He was just incredible."
With some authority.
https://t.co/8XCMYg4X1J | @NBCSPhilly pic.twitter.com/kK2DEFlOnl— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 20, 2020
Simmons was earlier named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, having impressed throughout what is now a four-game winning streak.
"I'm just trying to win," the Australian told NBC in an on-court interview. "I know Joel is out so a lot of guys have got to step up. I take a lot of responsibility, just being a leader.
"Offensively I've got to pick it up, so I'm glad we could get this one."
Philadelphia return to action on Wednesday in a road game against the Toronto Raptors.