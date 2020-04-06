British Open cancelled due to virus: organisers

The 149th Open was scheduled to take place at Royal St George's Golf Club in Kent in July.

Golf's oldest major will now be hosted at the same Sandwich venue in 2021.

"The Open was due to be played in Kent from 12-19 July but it has been necessary to cancel the championship based on guidance from the UK Government, the health authorities, public services and the R&A's advisers," an R&A statement said.

It is with a heavy heart that we have to cancel The Open for the first time since WWII. We appreciate that this will be disappointing for a great many people but we have to act responsibly during this pandemic and it is the right thing to do.

