English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

British Open cancelled due to virus: organisers

By Pti

London, April 6: The British Open has been cancelled for the first time since World War II due to the coronavirus, tournament organisers announced on Monday.

The 149th Open was scheduled to take place at Royal St George's Golf Club in Kent in July.

Golf's oldest major will now be hosted at the same Sandwich venue in 2021.

"The Open was due to be played in Kent from 12-19 July but it has been necessary to cancel the championship based on guidance from the UK Government, the health authorities, public services and the R&A's advisers," an R&A statement said.

More BRITISH OPEN News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, April 6, 2020, 20:26 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 6, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue