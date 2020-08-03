English
Koepka nearing peak form ahead of US PGA Championship

By Dejan Kalinic
Brooks Koepka

Memphis, August 3: Brooks Koepka said his game was just where he wanted it to be ahead of the US PGA Championship.

Koepka fell short in his title defence at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing in a four-way tie for second three shots behind champion Justin Thomas.

It marked the American's best result of the year and just his second top-10 finish in 11 events.

That has left Koepka optimistic ahead of the US PGA Championship, where he will be aiming for a third straight success starting on Thursday.

"I feel good. I feel like my game is right there, this is where we wanted to be, peaking for the PGA," he told Golf Channel.

"I feel like my game is right there, everything's solid, I hit a lot of good putts today, just didn't go in. I'm pleased with it."

Koepka said he was pleased with his improvement ahead of the first major of the year.

"I feel like I'm playing good so I'm excited to tee it up," he said.

"Everything's moving in the right direction so, once you know you lose, it doesn't matter if you lose by one or 10, it doesn't matter so, pleased with it, moving in the right direction and looking forward to next week."

Story first published: Monday, August 3, 2020, 9:10 [IST]
