Chicago Bulls Re-Sign Josh Giddey To Four-Year, $100 Million Deal After Stellar Season

The Chicago Bulls have secured Josh Giddey, a restricted free agent, with a four-year deal worth $100 million. This follows an impressive season for the point guard in 2024-25. Originally drafted sixth overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2021, Giddey was traded to Chicago after the 2023-24 season. His first year with the Bulls saw him achieve career highs in several categories.

Giddey excelled in his debut season with the Bulls, setting personal records in rebounds (8.1), assists (7.2), steals (1.20), and three-point shooting percentage (37.8). He also recorded 30 double-doubles and seven triple-doubles while maintaining an average of 14.6 points over 70 games.

In the 2024-25 season, Giddey and Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets were unique in achieving at least 1,000 points, 550 rebounds, and 500 assists each. This accomplishment highlights their significant contributions on the court.

Giddey's performance placed him alongside Michael Jordan as one of only two players in Bulls history to average at least 14 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists in a single season. His tally of 30 double-doubles was unmatched by any Chicago guard since Jordan's record of 44 during the 1988-89 season.

The seven triple-doubles Giddey achieved are second only to Jordan's franchise record of 15 set in the same historic season. Despite these individual successes, Chicago finished last season with a record of 39-43 and fell to the Miami Heat in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

This contract renewal reflects Giddey's value to the team and his potential for future contributions. The Bulls aim to build on his talents as they look forward to upcoming seasons.