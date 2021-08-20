Canelo and Plant set for undisputed title bout on November 6

The highly anticipated super middleweight bout between WBA, WBC and WBO belt holder Canelo and IBF champion Plant had initially been targeted for September, but those plans fell apart.

Now, Mexican star Canelo (56-1-2) and undefeated American Plant (21-0) will step into the ring later in the year following weeks of negotiations.

"I am very excited to have this fight before me. I am happy because I am going to make history, and in my career that's exactly what I want to do -- leave my mark in boxing," Alvarez said in a statement released on Thursday.

"I can't wait to see all my fans on November 6."

🇲🇽 Este 6 de noviembre vamos a poner al boxeo de México en todo lo alto. ¡Vamos por el cinturón que nos falta!



🇺🇸 This Nov 6th we’ll put mexican boxing on top. Going for the missing belt!#Undisputed #CaneloPlant@Hennessy @ValueGF pic.twitter.com/cxOjrZbzJh — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) August 19, 2021

Canelo stopped Billy Joe Saunders via an eighth-round TKO to unify the WBA, WBC and WBO super-middleweight titles in May.

In front of 73,216 fans at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas – the largest crowd for an indoor boxing event in United States history – Canelo left Saunders with a broken eye socket after the challenger suffered his first professional defeat having quit on his stool.

Canelo also defended his belts in a brutal display inside three rounds against underdog Avni Yildirim in February, having dominated the previously unbeaten Callum Smith in December.

Plant has been victorious in his 21 fights so far, a record that includes 12 knockouts.

The 29-year-old last fought in January – a unanimous decision against Caleb Truax in Los Angeles.