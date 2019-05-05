English

Canelo open to Golovkin rematch after unifying belts

By Opta
Daniel Jacobs (left) and Canelo Alvarez
Las Vegas, May 5: Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez said he is "done" with Gennady Golovkin, though the Mexican star is open to a blockbuster rematch after unifying the middleweight titles on Saturday (May 4).

WBA and WBC holder Canelo added the IBF belt to his collection thanks to Saturday's unanimous decision win over Daniel Jacobs in Las Vegas.

Canelo improved to 52-1-2 with the victory at T-Mobile Arena, where middleweight rivals Golovkin was in attendance.

Mexican star Canelo edged a split-decision win over Golovkin in September after the pair's contentious draw in 2017.

Canelo was asked about the possibility of fighting Golovkin for a third time and the 28-year-old told DAZN inside the ring: "I'm just looking for the biggest challenge.

"That's all I want, I want the biggest challenge and I want that to be my next fight."

"For me we're done, but if the people want another fight we'll do it again," he said. "And I'll beat him again."

Canelo is only one title away from becoming the undisputed middleweight champion – American Demetrius Andrade holds the WBO belt.

"That's why I'm here, that's what I was born for, to fight, to defend what's mine and I'll fight anyone," Canelo added.

Kazakh fighter Golovkin will fight Steve Rolls at Madison Square Garden on June 8.

Full Time: NEW 2 - 3 LIV
    Story first published: Sunday, May 5, 2019, 11:00 [IST]
