Semenya and Barshim steal the show in IAAF Diamond League opener

South African Semenya posted a world-leading time of three minutes and 59.92 seconds at the Qatar Sports Club, beating off competition from Nelly Jepkosgei and Habitam Alemu.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist is one of the athletes that could be impacted by new IAAF rules regarding hyperandrogenism, impacting female competitors with higher than normal levels of testosterone who participate in track events ranging from 400 metres to a mile.

Semenya is among those that will be able to compete provided her levels are reduced to below five nanomoles per litre (nmol/L) for a continuous period of six months.

"I wanted to go faster, but had to slow down a little. It's always been a dream to set the national record and continue to push beyond my PB ," she said.

"I think we definitely achieved what we came here for. I want to maintain this momentum throughout the season, but will also make sure I continue to keep healthy."

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson posted a season's best of 10.93secs to finish third in the 100m, where Marie-Josee Ta Lou clocked a world-leading 10.85s to defeat Blessing Okagbare.

Andre De Grasse, still working his way back from a ninth-month hamstring injury lay-off that ruled him out of last year's IAAF World Championships, was only sixth in the men's 200M, where Noah Lyles' personal best of 19.83s secured victory.

History was made in the men's javelin, as three athletes recorded throws of over 90m in the same competition – Thomas Rohler's 91.78m beating the efforts of fellow Germans Johannes Vetter and Andreas Hofmann.

In high jump, favourite Mutaz Essa Barshim lived up to his top billing and created further sporting history as he cleared 2.40m for an incredible sixth consecutive season.

The 2017 IAAF World Athlete of the Year, world champion and Diamond League champion has not been beaten outdoors since 2016 and looked strong as he got his campaign to defend his IAAF Diamond League title off to a winning start.

Barshim attempted the meeting record of 2.42m but was not able to clear it on this occasion despite a valiant effort. Syria's world bronze medallist Majd Eddin Ghazal finished second with 2.33m and Donald Thomas of the Bahamas finished third with 2.30m.

In the women's pole vault, 2018 World Indoor champion, Sandi Morris of the USA cleared 4.84M to continue her strong start to the year.

Meanwhile there was a shock in the men's triple jump with Cuba's Pedro Pablo Pichardo once beating two-time Olympic champion, Christian Taylor.

(With IAAF/OPTA inputs)