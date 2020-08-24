Celtics complete 4-0 sweep over 76ers in NBA playoffs

The Sixers, playing without the injured Ben Simmons, exited the postseason without winning a game in the first round of their Eastern Conference series in Orlando despite 30 points from Joel Embiid and 20 for Tobias Harris in Game 4.

Walker impressed for the Celtics by converting four times from behind the arc, with Jayson Tatum starring to produce 28 points and 15 rebounds, the latter a playoff career high.

The Celtics led by one point at half-time but had extended that advantage to 14 by the end of a dominant third quarter.

Harris was able to return to the game in the fourth quarter after passing concussion tests following a scary fall that saw him land head-first on the court.

But that was the lone positive for the Sixers' as their hopes were emphatically halted at the first hurdle, with their wait for a first NBA Finals appearance since 2001 continuing.

It was the first time in 15 playoff meetings that a series between the two teams had ended in a sweep.