Hornets' LaMelo Ball undergoes successful surgery

By Sacha Pisani

New York, March 24: Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball underwent surgery to address a fracture in his right wrist, the NBA franchise announced on Tuesday (March 23).

The Hornets said the surgery was successful for Rookie of the Year favourite Ball, who will have his wrist immobilised before being re-evaluated in four weeks.

Ball is reportedly set to miss the remainder of his first season in the league after hurting his wrist in Saturday's 125-98 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 19-year-old has taken the NBA by storm since being drafted by the Hornets with the third pick last year.

Ball has been averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.59 steals (seventh in the NBA) per game this season.

Among rookie leaders, Ball ranks first in assists and steals, second in scoring and is tied for second in rebounds.

Ball is the only player over the last 60 years to lead all rookies in total points, rebounds, assists and steals at the All-Star Break.

Last month, Ball joined Stephen Curry (2010) and Jason Kidd (1995) as the only rookies with seven-plus threes and 10-plus assists in a game and is the youngest to do so.

Ball also became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double in January.

Read more about: nba charlotte hornets basketball
Story first published: Wednesday, March 24, 2021, 6:00 [IST]
