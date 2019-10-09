Witherspoon steps in to face Usyk in Chicago

Spong was denied a boxing licence by the Illinois State Athletic Commission after there were adverse findings in two of his urine tests, according to Matchroom Boxing.

The 34-year-old, however, issued a staunch denial, telling BoxingScene.com: "This is a set up.

"I vehemently deny that I have ever taken the substance named in VADA's (the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency) report.

"I have asked for testing of the B sample at a laboratory of my choosing. Testing performed last week at the request of the Illinois Boxing Commission showed, what I've always known, that I'm a clean fighter."

The bout will be Usyk's long-awaited heavyweight bow, the Ukrainian having moved up after dominating at cruiserweight. He was initially set to face Carlos Takam in May but had to withdraw due to injury.

@usykaa will now face Chazz Witherspoon (38-3, 29 KOs) in his long-awaited Heavyweight debut on Saturday night!



WintrustArena, Chicago

Oct 12

Usyk will now finally return to action against Witherspoon, who possess a 38-3 record with 29 knockouts. His last defeat came to Seth Mitchell in April 2012.

Witherspoon said: "I can't wait to face Usyk in Chicago. I have been in training ready for a big fight, and it doesn't get bigger than this. Oleksandr is stepping up to heavyweight – and he's going to find out that it's a totally different game.

"I've won my last eight fights and I really feel that I've been waiting in the wings for a huge opportunity like this and I am going to put every ounce of myself into the fight on this massive stage."