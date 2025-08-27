Sergio Perez Emphasises Enjoyment As Key Motivation For His Return To Formula One In 2026

Chelsea Defender Aaron Anselmino Completes Season-Long Loan Move To Borussia Dortmund Aaron Anselmino has completed a season-long loan move from Chelsea to Borussia Dortmund. The young defender aims to gain valuable experience amid the club's defensive issues. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 17:26 [IST]

Chelsea's Aaron Anselmino has moved to Borussia Dortmund on a loan for the season. The 20-year-old defender will don the number 28 jersey at Signal Iduna Park. He might play his first match against Union Berlin on Sunday. Anselmino joined Chelsea from Boca Juniors last August, but initially returned to Argentina on loan for the first half of last season.

Anselmino made his first appearance for Chelsea as a late substitute in their 4-1 win over Benfica during this year's FIFA Club World Cup round of 16. His transfer follows advice from Enzo Maresca, who suggested he gain experience elsewhere. Dortmund is currently dealing with a shortage in defence, making Anselmino's arrival timely.

Lars Ricken, Dortmund's CEO, explained that injuries to Emre Can, Nico Schlotterbeck, and Niklas Sule necessitated changes in their defensive lineup. "Aaron has already gained first-league experience in his home country and has great potential," Ricken stated. "It was no coincidence that Chelsea signed him to an extremely long-term contract last summer."

Anselmino is Dortmund's fifth acquisition this transfer window and the second from Chelsea within two days. Carney Chukwuemeka also joined Dortmund on a five-year contract earlier this week. These signings reflect Dortmund's strategy to strengthen their squad amid ongoing challenges.

Chelsea has now used five out of six available international loan spots. They are reportedly considering offloading players like Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Raheem Sterling, and Ben Chilwell. This approach indicates a broader strategy to manage their squad effectively while providing opportunities for young talents like Anselmino.

Anselmino expressed his excitement about joining Dortmund through the club's official website: "I'm very happy about this step," he said. "I've been told a lot of good things about the BVB fans and about the size of the club. I'm therefore very happy and am really looking forward to it."