Chess Olympiad 2022: Schedule, Dates, Venue, India Team, Live Streaming, Results and Standings

The Chess Olympiad is a classical event where national chess federations compete in classical games for gold medals, trophies, and the title of strongest chess nation in the world.

Venue: The 44th Chess Olympiad will be held at the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Centre. The resort is located on the East Coast Road, Chennai.

Chess Olympiad All-Time Winners List: Russia, United States dominate the competition

Timings: The matches on all days will begin at 3 pm IST

The tournament will begin with 'Round 1' on July 29 and continue till 'Round 11' on August 9.

Opening Ceremony: The opening ceremony of the mega event will be held on July 28 and several big names from the political and sports fraternity will grace the event.

Schedule:

July 29: Round 1 @ 3pm (IST)

July 30: Round 2 @ 3pm (IST)

July 31: Round 3 @ 3pm (IST)

August 1: Round 4 @ 3pm (IST)

August 2: Round 5 @ 3pm (IST)

August 3: Round 6 @ 3pm (IST)

August 4: Rest Day

August 5: Round 7 @ 3pm (IST)

August 6: Round 8 @ 3pm (IST)

August 7: Round 9 @ 3pm (IST)

August 8: Round 10 @ 3pm (IST)

August 9: Round 11 @ 3pm (IST)

Results & Team Standings:

To be updated once the tournament starts

Prizes: The Olympiad features team and individual non-monetary prizes based on performance.

Team Prizes

1st place in the Open section: Hamilton-Russel Cup

1st place in the Women's section: Vera Menchik Cup

1st place in combined classification: Nona Gaprindashvili Trophy

Players from the top-three teams also receive team medals:

1st place: Gold medal

2nd place: Silver medal

3rd place: Bronze medal

Individual Prizes

Players assigned to the same board number compete for individual medals, awarded according to their performance rating:

1st place: Gold medal

2nd place: Silver medal

3rd place: Bronze medal

Live Streaming: The matches will be streamed live in India by Chessbase India. Doordarshan - the national broadcaster - will also telecast the Chess Olympiad live.