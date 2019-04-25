English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Chitra defends 1,500M gold; India finish fourth

By
PU Chitra
PU Chitra defended her 1,500 crown. Image: Twitter

Doha/Bengaluru: With three gold, seven silver and as many bronze medals, India finished fourth at the 23rd Asian Athletics Championships, which concluded in Doha.

China topped the medals tally, followed by Bahrain and Japan.

India were on top spot in the previous edition held at home two years ago, with 12 gold, five silver and 12 bronze medals.

On the concluding day of the Championships at Khalifa International Stadium, the venue for this year's International Association of Athletics Associations (IAAF) World Championships, PU Chitra defended her 1,500M gold in 4:14.56sec with a splendid surge in the final straight.

Bahrain's Gashaw Tigest (4:14.81) clinched silver and her compatriot Winfred Mutile Yavi (4:16.18) settled for the bronze medal.

"Got a little nervous towards the end being next to Bahraini runner (Gashaw Tigest). She beat me to third place in Asian Games. I had to really push hard in the end," said an elated Chitra after defending her crown.

Unheralded half miler Gomathi Marimuthu and shot putter Tejinderpal Singh were the other two gold medallists for India in the four-day event, which was being run as a test event for the IAAF World Championships to be held at the same venue from September 28 to October 6.

Chitra's gold-medal winning effort has earned her a ticket to the IAAF World Championships, which is being held in the Middle East for the first time ever.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2019, 14:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 25, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue