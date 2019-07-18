Froome awarded 2011 Vuelta title as Cobo is stripped of victory

Cobo was found guilty of a violation of the UCI's anti-doping rules based on irregularities found in his biological passport in 2009 and 2011.

A three-year ban for Cobo has been confirmed after a deadline for the now-retired rider to appeal expired.

As a result, the Spaniard has been disqualified from the 2011 Vuelta - along with the 2009 Vuelta and UCI road world championships of the same year - meaning Froome has been retrospectively awarded his seventh Grand Tour title.

Froome, who is absent from the ongoing Tour de France after sustaining serious injuries in a recent crash, welcomed the news in a statement released by Team INEOS.

"The Vuelta in 2011 was in many ways my breakthrough race, so this red jersey is special for me. I guess it's extra special too, because - even though it's eight years on - it was Britain's first Grand Tour win ," said Froome.

"The Vuelta is a race I love and I have always felt a great connection with it and the Spanish fans."

Better late than never! The 2011 @lavuelta holds some very special memories for me pic.twitter.com/j0zk3LGsGD — Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) July 18, 2019