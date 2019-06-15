English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Froome 'fully focused' on getting back to his best after crash

By Opta
Chris Froome
Just three days after a crash that left him requiring eight hours of surgery, Chris Froome is turning his attention to a full recovery.

London, June 15: Chris Froome is "fully focused" on returning to his best as he expressed his thanks for the support he received following a horrific crash last week.

Triple Crown winner Froome sustained fractures to his right femur, elbow and ribs when he hit the wall of a house while on a recon ahead of stage four of the Criterium du Dauphine on Wednesday.

The Team INEOS rider was airlifted to Saint-Etienne University Hospital and remained in intensive care after undergoing eight hours of surgery, ruling him out of the Tour de France.

In a statement published on Saturday, Froome said: "Firstly, I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has sent their best wishes to me since the crash.

"This is obviously a tough time but I have taken a lot of strength from the support over the last three days. The outpouring of support has been really humbling and something I would never have expected.

"I'd also like to extend my gratitude to the team, especially Doctor Richard Usher and his medical staff, who have been exemplary since the crash. In addition, I am so thankful to the emergency services and everyone at Roanne Hospital who assisted and stabilised me, as well as the surgeons, doctors and nurses at the University Hospital of St Etienne, who have really gone above and beyond the call of duty, for which I am ever so grateful.

"I know how lucky I am to be here today and how much I owe to all the paramedics and medical staff on the race.

"Whilst this is a setback and a major one at that, I am focusing on looking forward. There is a long road to recovery ahead, but that recovery starts now and I am fully focused on returning back to my best.

"Finally, I want to thank my wife Michelle and my family. They've been with me every step of the way and their love and support will motivate me to return as quickly as possible."

More CHRISTOPHER FROOME News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 21 - June 15 2019, 06:00 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, June 15, 2019, 20:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 15, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue