Froome 'fully focused' on getting back to his best after crash

Triple Crown winner Froome sustained fractures to his right femur, elbow and ribs when he hit the wall of a house while on a recon ahead of stage four of the Criterium du Dauphine on Wednesday.

The Team INEOS rider was airlifted to Saint-Etienne University Hospital and remained in intensive care after undergoing eight hours of surgery, ruling him out of the Tour de France.

In a statement published on Saturday, Froome said: "Firstly, I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has sent their best wishes to me since the crash.

"This is obviously a tough time but I have taken a lot of strength from the support over the last three days. The outpouring of support has been really humbling and something I would never have expected.

"I'd also like to extend my gratitude to the team, especially Doctor Richard Usher and his medical staff, who have been exemplary since the crash. In addition, I am so thankful to the emergency services and everyone at Roanne Hospital who assisted and stabilised me, as well as the surgeons, doctors and nurses at the University Hospital of St Etienne, who have really gone above and beyond the call of duty, for which I am ever so grateful.

"I know how lucky I am to be here today and how much I owe to all the paramedics and medical staff on the race.

"Whilst this is a setback and a major one at that, I am focusing on looking forward. There is a long road to recovery ahead, but that recovery starts now and I am fully focused on returning back to my best.

"Finally, I want to thank my wife Michelle and my family. They've been with me every step of the way and their love and support will motivate me to return as quickly as possible."