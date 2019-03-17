New Zealand futsal international among Christchurch victims

Elayyan, 33, had made 19 A International appearances for the Futsal Whites.

The Kuwait-born goalkeeper was praying at Masjid Al Noor Mosque, where he was among 50 victims of the shooting.

"It is still hard to comprehend what happened in Christchurch on Friday afternoon," NZF chief executive Andrew Pragnell said in a statement.

"On behalf of everyone at New Zealand Football our thoughts and prayers go out to anyone who has been affected by these heinous acts of violence.

"My heart goes out to the futsal community. They are a very tight-knit group and this news of Atta's death will be devastating for all involved in the game. We feel their pain and their grief."

QUOTE | @NZ_Football Futsal Development Manager @margetts_josh: “To Atta’s family, we are deeply sorry for your loss. We can’t imagine what you are going through, but please know we love you and we are here for you during this incredibly difficult time.” #RIPAtta @MainlandFooty pic.twitter.com/tCcileWiUK — New Zealand Football (@NZ_Football) March 17, 2019