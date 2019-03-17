English

New Zealand futsal international among Christchurch victims

By Opta
Atta Elayyan has been confirmed as one of the victims of the Christchurch terror attack
Christchurch, March 17: New Zealand Football (NZF) have confirmed the country's futsal national team player Atta Elayyan was among the victims of the terrorist attack in Christchurch on Friday (March 15).

Elayyan, 33, had made 19 A International appearances for the Futsal Whites.

The Kuwait-born goalkeeper was praying at Masjid Al Noor Mosque, where he was among 50 victims of the shooting.

"It is still hard to comprehend what happened in Christchurch on Friday afternoon," NZF chief executive Andrew Pragnell said in a statement.

"On behalf of everyone at New Zealand Football our thoughts and prayers go out to anyone who has been affected by these heinous acts of violence.

"My heart goes out to the futsal community. They are a very tight-knit group and this news of Atta's death will be devastating for all involved in the game. We feel their pain and their grief."

    Sunday, March 17, 2019, 9:30 [IST]
