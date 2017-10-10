World Squash Day: Focus on talent hunt

Bengaluru, October 10: With October 14 being observed as the World Squash Day, the Professional Squash Association (PSA) has exhorted every club to organise activities to identify new talent.

Share the love: @WorldSquashDay next Saturday is the perfect opportunity to attract new players to our fantastic sport. @englandsr pic.twitter.com/4ljNyufd7c — WorldSquashDay (@WorldSquashDay) October 7, 2017

In the past, many clubs around the world had hosted such events to find out the next generation of players.

"The PSA is committed to growing squash at every level and World Squash Day is a great way for clubs to engage and increase participation all over the world," said PSA Chief Executive, Alex Gough.

Squash is rated one of the healthiest sports in the world. It has come close to joining Olympic Movement many times before falling at the last hurdle. In the recent past many stars from other sports like tennis great Roger Federer has come out in its support and Gough wants more people to take up the sport on an important day.

"Without exception, all of the world's top players became involved in squash by playing at their local club. For all of our PSA members, that's where the journey always starts, and that's why we're delighted to support long-standing initiatives like World Squash Day, which does a great job to promote the sport across the globe," he added.

The PSA World Tour's US Open is currently underway in Philadelphia and the final will be held on the World Squash Day.

Many players, who are competing in the tournament have also come in support of the initiative.

The @WorldSquashDay is getting bigger and better every year says @campilley Get YOUR club involved! https://t.co/okv33ebddo pic.twitter.com/Tbx6SDiyMG — Squash Australia (@Squashoz) October 9, 2017

Meanwhile, at the US Open, India's national champion Joshna Chinappa defeated compatriot and doubles partner Dipika Pallikal Karthik 7-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-9 in the first round.

The US Open represents the first chance for players to earn points for the World Series Standings as they bid to qualify for the season-ending PSA World Series Finals - with only the top eight players on the men's and women's standings earning a coveted berth at the lucrative tournament.

The men's draw has been blown wide open after the withdrawals of world No.1 France's Gregory Gaultier and Egyptian maverick Ramy Ashour.